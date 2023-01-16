AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s 2022 trade with Russia hits record $190bn

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s trade with Russia hit a record 1.28 trillion yuan ($190 billion) last year, the government said on Friday, even as Russia’s imports from the European Union fell on sanctions related to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

China’s 2022 exports to and imports from Russia accounted for 3% of China’s total trade, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, told a news briefing.

Shipments of Chinese goods to Russia have grown for six months in a row.

Russia more than doubled its rail exports of liquefied petroleum gas to China in 2022 as part of the Kremlin’s drive to diversify its energy export sales, a Reuters analysis based on data from industry sources showed on Thursday.

China’s imports of Russian natural gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline are set to have risen by at least 50% in 2022, according to Russia’s top producer, Gazprom. China’s Russian crude oil imports expanded 10% on year in the first 11 months at nearly 80 million tonnes.

China’s trade with Russia slowed sharply in dollar terms in December, with exports up 8.3% from the same month last year, down from November’s 17.9% rise, according to Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data on Wednesday.

Imports from Russia rose 8.3%, slowing from a 28.5% gain in November, as a surge in COVID-19 infections following China’s abrupt end to severe restrictions weighed on domestic demand.

But with the dismantling of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy, however, Russia and China are ready to resume mutual travel as soon as possible and deepen their strategic cooperation, Zhang Hanhui, China’s ambassador to Russia, said this week.

China Trade Russia

Comments

1000 characters

China’s 2022 trade with Russia hits record $190bn

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories