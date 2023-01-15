AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023: Betterhomes

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2023 05:44pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Residential property prices in Dubai are expected to rise at a slower pace in 2023 after a record year that saw a more than 60% increase in total units sold, according to one of the city’s biggest real estate consultancies.

Prices are seen rising by about 5% this year, after climbing 11% in 2022, which itself was a slowdown from a 21% increase in 2021, Richard Waind, group managing director of Betterhomes, told Reuters.

“(Higher) interest rates haven’t removed the underlying demand. But they are certainly having an impact on people’s willingness and ability to pay more for properties,” Waind said, though he said the market has taken rising rates and a strong dollar “in their stride so far”.

“We’re obviously less exposed to interest rates here through the prevalence of cash purchases. So, in the UK, U.S., cash purchases are somewhere between 20 and 40% of all transactions. Over here, it’s roughly 70%,” he added.

Dubai’s property sector surged in 2020 as it opened up again during the pandemic before most major cities and as rich buyers snapped up luxury units, boosting a sector that had been sluggish since the 2014-15 oil price crash.

Russians were Betterhomes’ top non-resident buyers in 2022, accounting for 15% of transactions, followed by Britons taking 12%, Indians with 11%, Italians 7% and French 4%. Buyers from Pakistan were sixth, Lebanon seventh, China eighth, the United States and Canada ninth and Kyrgyzstan 10th, Betterhomes said in a report.

Russians poured in after the war in Ukraine and snapped up properties in some of Dubai’s most sought-after areas, like Palm Jumeirah and Downtown.

Among residents of Dubai, Indians were the top buyers, followed by Britons, Russians, Italians and Canadians. Foreigners make up a majority of the United Arab Emirates population.

Sales of apartments surged 73% last year in volume terms, while villas - which led the start of the recovery in 2020 – saw just a 3% rise in volumes, “mainly due to a lack of supply, both in the ready and off-plan markets”, Betterhomes said in the report.

Concerns of oversupply have long plagued the sector which saw a property bubble burst in 2009-2010, causing prices to plunge by more than half.

Last year, 34,000 new units were added, according to Betterhomes. Waind expects 30,000-35,000 new units in 2023, which he viewed as “a lack of supply in this market with population growth”.

MENA Dubai

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023: Betterhomes

No change in prices of petroleum products: Ishaq Dar

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

UAE pledges to invest $30 billion in South Korea: Yoon’s office

Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

China's 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years

Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Read more stories