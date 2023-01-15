AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2023 11:43am
Photo: AFP
LIMA: Peru’s government late Saturday declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions due to protests against President Dina Boluarte which have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks.

The measure, in force for 30 days, authorizes the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

