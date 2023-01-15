‘World’s most durable DJ’ dies aged 98 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: A beloved Hong Kong radio host dubbed the “world’s most durable DJ” by Guinness World Records has died aged 98 after more than seven decades on the air.

Reinaldo Maria Cordeiro, known to fans as “Uncle Ray”, was hailed as an industry powerhouse who jump-started the careers of numerous local musicians and introduced pop trends to generations of Hong Kong fans on his long-running radio shows.

He interviewed scores of pop icons over the years including the Beatles, the Bee Gees, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.