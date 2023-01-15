Lawyers boycott courts in protest against arrest of HDT leader

QUETTA: The lawyers on Saturday boycotted courts in Balochistan to protest against the arrest of ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman from the court premises in Gwadar.

The Balochistan Bar Council while condemning Maulana’s arrest said the DPO Gwadar forcibly detained the HDT leader, which tantamount to contempt of court. The Bar urged Balochistan chief secretary and inspector-general of police to take immediate notice of the incident.

The Bar said that the HDT leader was in court with his lawyers to seek interim bail. It is the fundamental right of every citizen to appear before a court to seek interim bail, the Bar added. The Bar said the Gwadar police have completely failed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

HDT leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was arrested on Friday after he showed up at a local court over the charges of killing a policeman.