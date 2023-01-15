PVTC organises 6-month free AutoCAD course for youths

FAISALABAD: While Pakistan’s exports have been adversely affected due to Corona Virus, Pakistani youth working abroad had to leave their jobs and return to Pakistan. Due to the return of these youths, there has also been a marked decrease in remittances.

However, the way is being paved to send these youth abroad again after teaching them technical skills under the auspices of the Punjab Vocational Training Council Authority and the support of GIZ.

This was said by Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chief Executive Officer of Chenab Group of Industries and member of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) while addressing the ceremony of distributing certificates to the youth who came back home due to Corona Virus for completing the training of AutoCAD.

He congratulated the youth for completing this course and also appreciated the efforts of Principal Munir Tariq and Area Manager Naseem Abbas of Vocational Training Institute Dhobi Ghat and said that this course will be the first step for success abroad for the youth. He further said that 25 successful students include both boys and girls, while 16 of them have already got jobs.

Under the ROR project, the unemployed returnees from other countries are being given vocational training with the support of the German organization GIZ, so that they can go abroad again and not only get respectable employment for themselves, rather, by sending foreign remittances to Pakistan, they can play their role in re-stabilizing the economy of the Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts organized by the Punjab Vocational Training Council in this regard, which organized a six-month free AutoCAD course for such youth.

PVTC District Board of Management President Muzammil Sultan also highlighted the usefulness of this course and said that youth are the most valuable asset of Pakistan. By utilizing their skills, Pakistan can be put on the path of development. He congratulated the students who completed the course and appreciated the support of PVTC and GIZ for guiding them.

The principal said that books, uniforms and practical materials were also provided free of cost to the course participants. Finally, certificates were distributed to the successful students.

