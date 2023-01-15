Minister wants everyone to have smartphone

KARACHI: The graduation ceremony for the second cohort of the Shahjehan S Karim Incubation Center (SSKIC), IoBM, was held on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Federal Minister for Information and Technology, Syed Amin Ul Haque, was the Chief Guest.

He said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan, is enhancing the skills development of the youth so they can establish effective start-ups.

“Smartphone for all is the vision,” the Federal Minister added. He emphasized that broadband connectivity should be provided in remote areas of Pakistan to connect start-ups with buyers. This will facilitate online businesses to reach a wider audience across Pakistan. “Women’s participation in start-ups must be increased to fifty percent,” he added.

“IoBM provides the seed money to the start-ups incubated at the SSKIC,” said Talib Karim during the Welcome Address. He commented that SSKIC focuses on technology as it is the future of industries. Such tech-based ideas will eventually evolve the industries, he added.

“Innovation happens when you have to resolve challenges,” said Mehboob Karim, Advisor IoBM.

“We need to continuously innovate to come out of the crisis we are facing in various sectors.” Bashir Janmohammad, Chancellor IoBM emphasized that entrepreneurs need to work in the agriculture sector to increase the yield that will improve our exports.

Burhan A Saiyed, Head of SSKIC, IoBM said that SSKIC received over a hundred applications from across Pakistan for Cohort 2. “We screened these ideas based on their scope of innovation and sustainability.”

The Valedictorian, Ms Maira Siddiqui, Founder, Chiragh Education Technologies said, “SSKIC’s mindset must be appreciated for addressing the shortcomings of the start-ups for them to become successful business ventures.”

