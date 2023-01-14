Iran executes British-Iranian national Akbari

DUBAI: Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with the execution of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defence minister. Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.

