AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brazil retail sales post biggest drop in Nov

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

SAO PAULO: Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in November their biggest drop in five months, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance last year.

Brazil’s retail sales fell 0.6% in November from October , IBGE reported, a deeper drop than the 0.3% one expected by economists polled by Reuters and the first negative reading since July.

The latest data came in as consumption stutters in Brazil amid a lack of credit growth, higher interest rates and rising consumer prices, research manager Cristiano Santos said in a statement.

“November was the first month in which fuel prices were back on the rise after a deflation series started in July last year, and that affected companies’ revenues,” Santos said.

“A weaker performance during the Black Friday also contributed heavily to the negative reading,” he added, noting that sales of office equipment and supplies - which tend to rise in the period - were down in November.

On a yearly basis, retail sales in Latin America’s largest economy were up 1.5% in November, but also missed market expectations of a 1.9% rise.

That means the sector remains 3.6% below a peak reported in November 2020, though 2.6% above pre-pandemic levels.

“Retail sales have been volatile recently, with a weak performance in the third quarter, a recovery during the beginning of the fourth quarter, and a partial reversal of this recovery in today’s November retail sales report,” economists at JPMorgan said.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that recent news of an extension of temporary tax exemptions on fuels should support the sector in the very near term, backing his relatively upbeat view for the first quarter as a whole.

inflation Brazil Brazil economy retail sales interest rates fuel prices Consumer prices Brazil retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil retail sales post biggest drop in Nov

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories