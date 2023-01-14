GCU Lahore wins Intervarsity Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Pakistan University Sports Board, HEC organised All Pakistan Intervarsity Squash Championship for Men 2023 at NUST Islamabad Campus from January 11 to 13, 2023.

As many as 105 players from 21 universities across Pakistan took part in the competition. Government College (GC) University, Lahore won the championship after defeating Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology (SUIT), Peshawar by a decisive margin of 2-0.

