AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BAFL 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DFML 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.82%)
DGKC 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
EPCL 43.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.78%)
HUBC 60.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.33%)
MLCF 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.84%)
OGDC 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.91%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.56%)
PRL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.22%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.47%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
TPLP 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TRG 106.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.81%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,003 Decreased By -44.5 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,276 Decreased By -235.3 (-1.62%)
KSE100 40,431 Decreased By -373.4 (-0.92%)
KSE30 14,956 Decreased By -141.5 (-0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars on a roll as markets pare back rate peaks

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 10:48am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near multi-week highs on Friday as a slowdown in U.S core inflation reinforced the case for smaller rate hikes across the developed world, extending a rousing rally in bond markets.

The Aussie was enjoying the view at $0.6970, having climbed 0.9% to a fresh five-month high of $0.6984. This would be its fourth straight week of gains and sets up a test of an August top of $0.7009.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6389, after touching a new one-month top of $0.6416 overnight. Its bull target remains a high from December at $0.6513.

Markets were celebrating a cooling in US core inflation which saw its three-month annualised rate drop to a 15-month low of 3.1%.

The measure of core service inflation excluding rents favoured by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also slowed to just 1.2% annualised.

“Inflation is easing in the US, with markets taking that as a sign that the Fed will be able to pause, and that as the economy starts to react to the monetary tightening put into place, the Fed will cut rates in the second half of the year,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB.

That in turn would lessen pressure for further aggressive tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and futures shifted to imply a peak for the 3.1% cash rate around 3.73%.

A week ago that was around 4.0%. Bond markets reacted by taking Australian 10-year bond yields down to 3.53%, a drop of 51 basis points in just the past two weeks.

Two-year yields sank to 3.11%, almost matching the overnight cash rate. New Zealand two-year swap rates dived 16 basis points overnight to 5.00% as investors wagered the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would stop short of its current rate projection of 5.5%.

Also helping the Aussie were further reports China had eased restrictions on Australian coal imports, which should be a positive for trade as the Asian giant rapidly reopens.

Australia, NZ dollars edge higher with much riding on US CPI

“The longer-term risk of a steep rise in the demand for Australian exports, compounded with the thawing of the China-Australia trade relationship, is significant and we think worth having some exposure to,” said Adam Cole, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

“AUD is, of course, most exposed to China through external trade and is widely used as a G10 China-proxy,” he added.

“We suggest building longer-term upside exposure to AUD crosses through options.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars kiwi dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars on a roll as markets pare back rate peaks

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Read more stories