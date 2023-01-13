AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to file reference against MPAs skipping ‘vote of confidence’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtain Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would file a reference for disqualification against those provincial legislators who abstained from the Punjab chief minister’s vote of confidence motion.

While talking to the media here on Thursday, he said it was the opposition’s constitutional right to table the motion; “this time the opposition will have to gather 186 legislators which they would fail.”

Regarding his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, he said that Chaudhary has given PTI Chairman Imran Khan the authority to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and hence the final decision lies with him (Khan).

He mocked the opposition by saying that he kept his promise of taking the vote of confidence on January 11; “we took up the motion on January 12”.

He added that the opposition was crying for a vote of confidence for the last three days and “when we showed our strength it was talking about bringing a no-confidence motion against the Punjab Chief Minister.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Punjab assembly PTI Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi MPAs vote of confidence Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtain Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI to file reference against MPAs skipping ‘vote of confidence’

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Pakistan Customs launches ‘Linking International Values’ system

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Read more stories