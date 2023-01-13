PTI to file reference against MPAs skipping ‘vote of confidence’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtain Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would file a reference for disqualification against those provincial legislators who abstained from the Punjab chief minister’s vote of confidence motion.

While talking to the media here on Thursday, he said it was the opposition’s constitutional right to table the motion; “this time the opposition will have to gather 186 legislators which they would fail.”

Regarding his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, he said that Chaudhary has given PTI Chairman Imran Khan the authority to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and hence the final decision lies with him (Khan).

He mocked the opposition by saying that he kept his promise of taking the vote of confidence on January 11; “we took up the motion on January 12”.

He added that the opposition was crying for a vote of confidence for the last three days and “when we showed our strength it was talking about bringing a no-confidence motion against the Punjab Chief Minister.”

