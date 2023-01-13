BoI secy holds e-kachehri

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani chaired BoI’s 8th e-kachehri, here on Thursday. The secretary briefed the participants about the BoI’s role in facilitating and attracting local and foreign investment in the country and addressed their queries during the session.

He highlighted the steps made after the new government took control especially, signing of the MoU between the BoI and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Japan, initiation of talks with 48 partner countries for signing of Bilateral Investment Treaties to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

