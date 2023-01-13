KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.493 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,179.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 4.823 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.624 billion), Silver (PKR 1.711 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.608 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.047 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 874.689 million), Platinum (PKR 623.534 million), DJ (PKR 394.578 million), SP 500 (PKR 392.960 million), Copper (PKR 377.183 million) and Brent (PKR 14.480 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.536 million were traded.

