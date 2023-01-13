AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
July-December 2022: Anti-smuggling activities in Karachi result in detections worth Rs10bn

Sohail Sarfraz Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement), Karachi, on Friday said that the enforcement and anti-smuggling activities in Karachi resulted in detections worth Rs10 billion during the first six months (July-December) of 2022-23 against Rs2.5 billion in the same period of 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs7.5 billion.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday, the chief collector of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi stated that the value of the detections of smuggled, non-duty paid or under-valued goods amounted to Rs10 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year. On the other hand, the value of detections was Rs2.5 billion in the July-December period of 2021-22. The amount of detections has been very high due to the effective enforcement actions during the said period.

The Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South) Karachi briefed the committee that the Chief Collector Office has launched the “Automated Complaint Management System” to immediately address the complaints of the importers and exporters. The “Automated Complaint Management System” would be monitored by the chief collector as well as collector.

Through the new system, the importers can make direct complaint to the collector and chief collector without going to their office or documentation etc. The complaints of the importers will be immediately available in the personal inbox of the Chief Collector of Customs for redressal of complaints.

After live demonstration of “Automated Complaint Management System” and new system to check under-invoicing, the committee highly appreciated the efforts of the Customs department.

Qaiser Sheikh, Chairman of the committee said that Customs department has improved its performance due to automation and reforms and there are very less complaints against the Customs department due to speedy processing and clearance of imported consignments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

