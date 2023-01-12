AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Strong baht, demand props up Thai export prices; Vietnam rates slip

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 06:08pm
Follow us

Export prices of rice from Thailand rose this week to their highest level in nearly two years on a stronger baht and sturdy demand, while Vietnam rates fell to a six-week low as activity slowed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice rates rose from $480 per tonne last week to $495 per tonne on Thursday – its highest since March 2021 - helped by a strong baht and more regional demand, traders said.

“Prices are the highest in 3-4 years because of the strong baht and demand coming in from Indonesia,” said a Bangkok-based trader, adding prices could reach $500.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $445-$450 per tonne, free on board, down from $458 per tonne a week ago.

“Trade is slow as the Lunar New Year holiday is nearing,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“Exporters are focusing on delivery for the signed contracts,” the trader said, adding that domestic supplies are low after strong shipments in 2022.

Traders said the winter-spring harvest, the largest crop of the year, will begin in February and peak from mid-March.

Asia rice: Thai rates scale 1-1/2-year peak on stronger baht

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $375-$382 per tonne, unchanged from last week.

White rice prices in India rose to $398-$405 per tonne from $394-$400 per tonne a week ago on good demand.

“Buyers are giving preference to Indian rice despite export duty. Indian supplies are at least $50 per tonne cheaper than other destinations,” said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Rice export rice price asia rice

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: Strong baht, demand props up Thai export prices; Vietnam rates slip

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives

In a major development, Mustafa Kamal's PSP joins MQM-P ahead of polls

17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

Oil steadies amid China demand hopes, caution ahead of US inflation data

China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session

Australia withdraw from men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Read more stories