India wheat output likely to cross 112 million tonnes in 2022-23

NEW DELHI: India’s wheat output in 2022-23 is likely to cross 112 million tonnes, a top government source said on Thursday.

“We’ve reviewed the crop situation and the current cold wave condition is quite favourable for the wheat crop,” the source, who didn’t wish to be identified in line with official rules, said.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the country’s wheat production is set to jump to a record after all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas with high-yielding varieties and good weather conditions.