AVN 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
DFML 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
DGKC 47.86 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
EPCL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
FCCL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KAPCO 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.42%)
NETSOL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
OGDC 87.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
PAEL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 109.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.8%)
UNITY 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,088 Increased By 32.8 (0.81%)
BR30 14,677 Increased By 150.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 41,190 Increased By 432.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,260 Increased By 118.9 (0.79%)
Banks, miners lift Australian shares as trade surplus widens; US CPI data in focus

Reuters Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 12:58pm
Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, led by the gains in banks and miners after data showed the country’s trade surplus unexpectedly widened on lower imports, while investors brace for US inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2% to close at 7,280.4, after hitting a five-week high earlier in the session. Local data highlighted how Australia continued to benefit from being a net exporter of resources when commodity prices were still relatively high.

Miners, up 1.5%, led gains on the benchmark index buoyed by robust iron ore prices, after China’s pivot from its stringent COVID-19 measures raised prospects of higher commodities demand.

Given the strong rebounds in iron ore prices, one can expect a solid quarter ahead for Australian miners, said Jessica Amir, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Up trends in industrial metals will probably continue for 2023 and that should bode well for commodity prices and related companies, she added.

Sector majors BHP Ltd, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose between 1.8% to 2.8%.

Financials also advanced 1.5%, with the “big four” banks gaining between 0.8% and 2.5%.

Commodity stocks lift Australian shares ahead of key inflation data

Commenting on the gains from Australian lenders, Amir said that with the upbeat economic data, there is a possibility that the Reserve Bank of Australia could raise interest rates, which are currently supporting the gains in banking stocks.

Investors will keenly watch the US inflation report due later in the day that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Energy stocks climbed 1.3%, after oil prices rose as China’s demand outlook improved amid rising concerns over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.

Sector major Woodside energy and Santos gained 2.1% and 1%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to close at 11,664.880.

