Jan 12, 2023
Imran Khan balks at ‘minus-one’ formula

Hassan Abbas Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that a ‘minus-one’ formula was being applied against him.

“Watch how I erase this red line that has been put against my name,” he said, adding that any ‘minus-one’ plan against a person who enjoys vast support of public can never be successful.

Addressing a meeting of Punjab’s parliamentary party, Imran Khan claimed that Rs100 billion was offered to buy the loyalties of five lawmakers of the PTI ahead of trust vote in the Punjab Assembly.? The parliamentarians are being threatened and terrified to change their loyalties and join some other parties.

He highly appreciated the PTI parliamentarians for rejecting the offer to change their allegiance. He also lauded the PML-Q and its leadership for fully standing by and supporting the PTI.

Imran added that the PTI parliamentarians and PML-Q were facing immense pressure.

He praised PTI members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) for attending the session in large numbers despite facing difficulties in movement owing to foggy conditions in Lahore.

He said that despite full support of the institutions, the ‘imported’ government had been defeated and the PTI swept almost all by-elections.

He added that the people of Pakistan voted him in by-elections in all nine National Assembly (NA) seats, although they knew that he would not go to NA. This shows their trust in the PTI.

The PTI chairman urged the judiciary to protect the constitutional and legal rights of people.

While slamming the incumbent government, Khan said that the current rulers did nothing for Pakistan but they only got another ‘NRO’ to quash corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion against them.

He said that some people thought that Shehbaz Sharif is a genius but his performance exposed him after he failed to cope with the political and economic challenges.

He also criticised the government for sending a “very large” delegation to Geneva during the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan. He said instead of attending the session physically the session could be attended via video link in view of a severe economic crisis.

He said that unemployment and inflation are rising and factories are shutting down in the country and now the Pakistani government will be bound to accept all conditionalities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for getting another tranche of loans otherwise, the national economy will be destroyed. If the government accepts the IMF conditions, people will be bit by a new wave of inflation.

