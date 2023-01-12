AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
SC concerned at inordinate delay in appointment of new AGP

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the delay in appointing the new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday, issued the order citing non-cooperation by the deputy attorney in a property case. The judge noted that the court is not getting proper assistance in cases from the AGP’s Office.

President Arif Alvi on 23rd December 2022 had approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as AGP after accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali from the post of Attorney General. The government had decided to appoint Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP. However, despite the president’s approval the notification of the new AGP has not been issued.

During the hearing, Justice Isa asked Deputy Attorney General Shafqat Abbasi who the new AGP is. He replied; “I don’t know.” Justice Faez then called Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman to the rostrum and asked him the same question. The AAG also expressed ignorance about the new AGP.

Justice Faez, annoyed by their responses remarked; “How is the country running without an AGP?” He, therefore, directed the AAG to submit the records regarding the resignation of the outgoing as well as the appointment of the new AGP on January 17.

It is learnt that one section within the superior judiciary is uncomfortable with the nomination of Awan as the new AGP.

Awan is a Lahore-based lawyer. He was the counsel of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in several matters including the implementation of Article 95, presidential reference on interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for 1st position in Criminal Law. Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned as the AGP in October due to his health condition but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to continue working till a replacement was appointed.

