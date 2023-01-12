AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises above $9,000 for first time since June

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 06:59am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices rose above $9,000 a tonne on Wednesday for the first time since June on hopes that Chinese demand will rebound after the country removed its COVID-19 restrictions.

Also helping prices was a weaker dollar. Expectations that US interest rates will soon stop rising have pushed the greenback to a seven-month low, making dollar-priced metals more affordable for buyers with other currencies.

Global equities rose ahead of US inflation data due on Thursday that markets predict will show a further slowing of price increases.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 2.4% to $9,129 a tonne by 1700 GMT, the fifth straight day of gains.

US Comex copper futures rose 2.1% to $4.16 a lb.

The metal used in power and construction has risen around 8% already this year.

Copper fell sharply in mid-2022 as the global economy slowed, interest rates rose and the dollar strengthened.

China’s retreat from its zero-COVID policy caused a huge spike in infections, but investors expect it to lift metals demand through the year.

“It does look as if the COVID wave (in China) has peaked already and that we could see a rapid pickup in activity from now,” said Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain.

However, the Chinese industry was relatively resilient through zero-COVID, so demand for metals was unlikely to rebound as strongly as demand for energy, she said, adding that the copper market would be well-supplied in 2023 and prices may have risen too far too fast.

Analysts at the Minmetals Economic Research Institute said a solid break above resistance around $8,600-$9,000 may see prices rise towards $11,000.

On the supply side, a row in Panama deepened as the government doubled down on an order for First Quantum Minerals Ltd to halt operations at a copper mine.

LME aluminium advanced 1.3% to $2,495 a tonne, zinc gained 1.2% to $3,197.50 and tin jumped 3.5% to $26,760, but nickel shed 2.8% to $26,685 and lead slipped 0.9% to $2,180.50.

China Copper Copper prices LME US inflation US inflation data Federal Reserve interest rate hikes

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises above $9,000 for first time since June

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

Elahi secures trust vote to PDM govt’s chagrin

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Read more stories