Sindh to face cold wave till 17th

KARACHI: Tempera-tures in Sindh are expected to drop to 2 Celsius, as the Met Office on Wednesday forecast a cold...
Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
KARACHI: Temperatures in Sindh are expected to drop to 2 Celsius, as the Met Office on Wednesday forecast a cold wave till Jan 17.

A cold wave is likely to batter Sindh from Thursday (today) till Jan 17, which is expected to pull down temperatures between 2 Celsius and 4 Celsius in Larkana, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Tharparker Districts.

In addition, temperatures in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and Sanghar Districts may plunge between 3 Celsius and 5 Celsius.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Mityari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad khan, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta Districts may see temperatures fall between 5 Celsius and 7 Celsius.

“People are advised to take precautionary measures during the cold wave,” the Met said.

