Jan 12, 2023
Pakistan

LG elections in Karachi: JI urges people to cast votes on 15th

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged Karachiites to come forward on January 15 for casting their vote in order to foil the conspiracy for sabotaging the local government elections in Karachi.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference. He said that the JI wants to resolve the issues facing by more than 30 million Karachiites and it would not be possible without an empowered, honest and elected leadership in the city.

In order to ensure free and fair elections, he said, the JI has already written multiple letters to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Secretary of Sindh, the interior ministry and the defense ministry.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the JI has also decided to write letters to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and the Director General Sindh Rangers, seeking static deployment of the forces personnel at polling stations in order to ensure smooth flow of balloting, maintain the law and order, and so that the masses could exercise their right to vote without any pressure and harm.

Citing the Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan can summon the army and Rangers to ensure peaceful polling process. He asked the chief election commissioner to exercise his due and constitutional right.

He said that the ruling parties have failed Karachiites and after realizing their future, the PPP and the MQM were hatching conspiracies to sabotage the polls after they failed to further delay the elections.

