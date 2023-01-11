AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
BAFL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DFML 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
DGKC 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.73%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
HUBC 60.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
MLCF 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.47%)
NETSOL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.71%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.07%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.82%)
UNITY 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,358 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.34%)
KSE100 40,713 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,096 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.07%)
Commodity stocks lift Australian shares ahead of key inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 10:01am
Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by commodity stocks, supported by relief that the US Federal Reserve Chair refrained from commenting on the monetary policy outlook, while investors awaited key inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,160.80 by 2314 GMT. The benchmark finished 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

In his first public appearance of the year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank that the Fed’s independence is essential for it to battle inflation but he did not provide more clarity on its tightening path.

The US consumer price index (CPI), due on Thursday, is expected to show December’s headline inflation at 6.5% versus 7.1% in November.

Traders are betting on a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s February policy meeting. The focus is also on Australia’s CPI data for November due later in the day, after the annual rate of inflation unexpectedly slowed to 6.9% in October from a multi-year high of 7.3%.

Local miners rose 1.8% to be the top gainers on the bourse, as iron ore prices jumped after top steelmaker China said it had seen the peak of COVID-19 infections in many regions.

Heavyweights Fortescue Metals Group, BHP group and Rio Tinto gained between 1.5% and 1.9% to the resource-heavy bourse.

Strong bullion prices helped local gold stocks jump 1.6%, with both sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advancing 1.2%.

Australia shares slip as miners drag; Powell’s speech in focus

Energy stocks advanced 0.4%, as oil prices edged higher. Santos and Woodside Energy gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks, on the other hand, fell 0.4%. Shares of accounting software provider Xero Ltd dropped 3.7%, while the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumped 1.8% New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively unchanged at 11,664.96.

Australian shares

