AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Climate change: 13 firms pledge to promote participation of women workers

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: Thirteen companies signed a pledge on Tuesday committing to advance the participation of their women employees in tackling climate change, as part of a new initiative launched by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

The Climate2Equal initiative, launched on Tuesday in Karachi, will establish a peer learning platform bringing together more than 90 Pakistani companies from the sectors hit hardest by climate change, including textiles, telecommunications, e-commerce and logistics. The aim is to support these companies in implementing gender-responsive climate action plans.

Members will be offered trainings and webinars and be able to exchange information and strategies to develop effective plans. IFC and PBC will also provide more in-depth capacity building to companies that make and implement pledges regarding gender and climate and showcase best practice and testimonials to provide a demonstration effect.

“I am certain the pledges made today by leading members of the business community will be instrumental in ensuring that women employees, managers, and decision-makers are at the forefront of designing climate-smart solutions to address the impact of climate change in Pakistan,” said Ehsan Malik, Chief Executive Officer of the PBC.

According to the Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) released by the World Bank Group in November 2022, women are likely to be disproportionally affected by the floods due to their limited access and availability to social protection and coping mechanisms. This is especially true for women working within the agriculture sector, the largest employer of women in Pakistan.

IFC and PBC will hold several events and webinars for the companies over the next few months, inviting prominent national and global experts to showcase the benefits of women contributing to business-led climate action and profitability.

“Recognizing the connection between gender and climate action is essential in adapting to climate change and putting women at the centre of decisions by businesses in this context is going to be critical,” said Zeeshan Sheikh, IFC Country Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We were delighted that Pakistan is amongst the first countries in the region where the Climate2Equal initiative is being launched by IFC and we are pleased by the strong support received from the business community.”

The Climate2Equal initiative falls under the umbrella of IFC’s Pakistan2Equal project, which aims to advance the participation of women in the workplace and incorporate climate action to help boost Pakistan’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

climate change Pakistan Business Council Zeeshan Sheikh International Finance Corporation women employees

Comments

1000 characters

Climate change: 13 firms pledge to promote participation of women workers

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories