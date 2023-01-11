Tareen meets Suleman Shehbaz

LAHORE: Former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is learnt to have met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz to share the current Punjab political situation and matters concerning future political ties.

Sources claimed that Suleman shared PM’s message with Tareen and deliberated on future political scenario.

PM’s Special Assistant Aun Chaudhry was also present. Tareen emphasised the need for paying special focus on improving the state of country’s economy, the sources added.

