Jan 11, 2023
Hamdard holds Naunehal carnival to mark Hakim Said’s birthday

Published January 11, 2023
KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan held festivities under the title: “Naunehal Grand Carnival” on Monday at Bilawal Stadium, Hamdard Public School (HPS), Madinat al-Hikmah to celebrate the 103rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, and to pay tribute to his exceptional and remarkable national services for the country.

During the event, various entertainment activities were organised including a stage show, jumping castle, and magic show. Also, many decorated food & beverage stalls were set up to facilitate the visitors. More than 6000 people attended the event.

Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Group, graced the occasion as chief guest. She was accompanied by Fatema Munir Ahmed - Managing Director & CEO of HP, Dr. Arshad Saleem - COO of HP, Prof. Dr. Hakim Abdul Hannan, Head of the Clinical Sciences Division at HP, and the senior management of Hamdard Public School.

Sadia Rashid visited different stalls including the Rooh Afza stall where children were provided with Rooh Afza for free. There were also stalls featuring bags and suits created by students of HPS.

The highlight of the carnival was the unveiling of a large photo mosaic of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. This mosaic was made up of many hundreds or thousands of smaller images of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said taken throughout his life. HPS students made the mosaic and presented it to Ms. Sadia Rashid as a gift.

