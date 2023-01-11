AVN 68.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.55%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
DGKC 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
OGDC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
PPL 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.32%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TRG 109.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,059 Increased By 9.6 (0.24%)
BR30 14,466 Increased By 59.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 40,909 Increased By 107.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 50.7 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid-19: China suspends issuing visas in Japan, S Korea

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 06:59am
Follow us

BEIJING: China suspended issuing short-term visas in South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, after announcing it would retaliate against countries that required negative COVID-19 tests from Chinese travellers.

China has ditched mandatory quarantines for arrivals and allowed travel to resume across its border with Hong Kong since Sunday, removing the last major restrictions under the “zero-COVID” regime which it abruptly began dismantling in early December after historic protests against the curbs.

But the virus is spreading unchecked among its 1.4 billion people and worries over the scale and impact of its outbreak have prompted Japan, South Korea, the United States and other countries to require negative COVID tests from travellers from China.

Although China imposes similar testing requirements for all arrivals, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday entry curbs for Chinese travellers were “discriminatory” and China would take “reciprocal measures”.

In the first retaliatory move, the Chinese embassy in South Korea suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors. It would adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea’s “discriminatory entry restrictions” against China, the embassy said on its official WeChat account.

China south korea hong kong Japan US Covid Covid-19 COVID tests Chinese travellers visas

Comments

1000 characters

Covid-19: China suspends issuing visas in Japan, S Korea

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories