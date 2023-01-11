AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM’s vote of confidence: Fawad accuses PDM of resorting to ‘horse-trading’

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Fawad said “the PTI parliamentarians in Punjab are receiving threatening calls from ‘unknown numbers’ and also being offered bribes in exchange for their loyalties”.

He said: “We urge Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to launch an independent inquiry into the matter.” He was addressing the media here on Tuesday.

The former federal minister also claimed that unfortunately the five MPAs of PTI from Muzaffargarh received calls from unknown numbers and were offered bribes to change their loyalties.

Terming Khan an ‘asset of Pakistan’, the PTI leader said that talking about ‘minus Khan’ was tantamount to weakening the country.

Stressing the need for snap polls, the PTI leader said that elections were the only way to bring political stability to the country.

Responding to a question about the number game in the Punjab Assembly, the PTI leader claimed that his party has the support of 188 MPAs in the House. He maintained that they would announce their future strategy on Wednesday (today) after the court’s verdict. He reiterated that they would dissolve the assemblies soon.

Responding to another question, he said that the PML-Q did not demand 20 seats, adding that they would make seat adjustments with the ally party in the province

He also said that the new army chief was apolitical and the institution was neutral. “We want to keep a working relationship with the institutions; we do not want to get into a fight with them,” he added.

Criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that the electoral watchdog was ready for everything except holding elections. “The PTI will move the court against the ECP's decision to issue bailable arrest warrants for PTI leader Imran Khan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PDM PTI Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

CM’s vote of confidence: Fawad accuses PDM of resorting to ‘horse-trading’

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories