AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France plans to push retirement age to 64, strikes and protests loom

Reuters Published January 10, 2023
Follow us

PARIS: The French should work two years longer to age 64 before retiring, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, detailing an unpopular reform of the pension system that risks strikes and will test President Emmanuel Macron's ability to deliver change.

The long-delayed overhaul, which Borne said was a facing up to reality, must now be approved by parliament. A retirement age of 64 is opposed by four in every five citizens according to an Odoxa poll, at a time when many are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

"I'm well aware that changing our pension system raises questions and fears among the French," Borne said on Tuesday, adding that her government would work on convincing the French that the reform was necessary.

"We offer today a project to balance our pension system, a project that is fair," she said.

Overhauling the pension system was a central pillar of Macron's reformist agenda when he entered the Elysee Palace in 2017. But he shelved his first attempt in 2020 as the government battled to contain the COVID outbreak.

The second attempt will not be any easier.

The heads of France's leading unions will meet in the evening to discuss responding with protests and strikes. They have all already said that they oppose an increase of the retirement age.

For the unions, even the most reform-minded, the fact that the government softened an initial plan to increase the retirement age to 65 makes no difference. They had warned that both were a no-go.

Macron and Borne will also need to get the reform adopted in parliament, where they do not have an absolute majority.

France signals flexibility in face of pension reform resistance

That looks less challenging than it did a few weeks ago after the government made some concessions to the conservative Les Republicains (LR) party. Even so, LR is not united on the issue, so every vote will count.

'Brutal, cruel'?

With one of the lowest retirement ages in the industrialised world, France spends more than most other countries on pensions at nearly 14% of economic output, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In practice, according to the government's proposal, the age at which one can retire and get a pension in France will be raised gradually by three months per year, starting this September, reaching 63 years and 3 months in 2027 and the target age of 64 in 2030.

To receive a full pension, it will be necessary, from 2027, to have worked 43 years - eight years earlier than planned by past reforms.

"We must face reality and find solutions to preserve our social model," Borne said, stressing that France's neighbours have also increased the retirement age over the past years.

The Socialists, the hard-left France Unbowed and the far-right's National Rally were quick to say they would oppose the reform.

Mathilde Panot, from the left-wing France Unbowed (France Insoumise) party tweeted that the plan was "archaic, unfair, brutal, cruel."

"The French can count on our determination to block this unfair reform," the far-right's Marine Le Pen said.

But their opposition to the plan is no surprise. Meanwhile, Olivier Marleix, who leads the LR group in the lower house of parliament, whose vote will be key, reacted positively to Borne's announcements.

"They heard us" on the pace of the reform and on extending a minimum pension of 1,200 euros for all retirees, he said, while asking for more efforts to help ensure people can find work when they are close to retirement age.

france Emmanuel Macron Elisabeth Borne retirement age pension system

Comments

1000 characters

France plans to push retirement age to 64, strikes and protests loom

Deterioration in ties with Afghan govt could lead to ‘never-ending’ war against terrorism: Imran

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Read more stories