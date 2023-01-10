AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran

  • Says this confirms his conviction that powerful quarters were behind the assassination attempt on him
BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 04:50pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Tuesday that members of the joint investigation team (JIT) looking into the attack on him in Wazirabad were being pressurised to distance themselves from the probe.

“As per media reports, JIT members are being pressurised to distance themselves from the findings of JIT investigating assassination plot against me," the former PM tweeted today.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

“This further confirms my conviction that powerful quarters were behind the assassination attempt on me."

While addressing a press conference through a video link last week, he hinted at the involvement of the establishment in his attack, saying that although it was a top institution that serves its country, it was baffling how it got involved in the assassination plot, adding that there are ‘black sheep’ in every institution.

“The institution is supposed to be the protector and without their support, the attack could not have been possible,” he added.

In November, the PTI chairman was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attackin Wazirabad, nearly 200 km (120 miles) from Islamabad, in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Following this, the Punjab government formed a JIT to probe the attack.

Earlier, Imran had demanded a high-powered inquiry on the attack under the supervision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, saying that “there was no hope of getting justice”.

