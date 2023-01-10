AVN 70.09 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.62%)
BAFL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.5%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.67%)
DFML 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.57%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.09%)
EPCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.5%)
FFL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.08%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
GGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.96%)
HUBC 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.13%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
MLCF 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.4%)
NETSOL 90.75 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.15%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.83%)
PIBTL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.11%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
TPLP 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.92%)
TRG 111.81 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.85%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 59.3 (1.48%)
BR30 14,494 Increased By 225.9 (1.58%)
KSE100 40,911 Increased By 406.2 (1%)
KSE30 15,170 Increased By 158.4 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India extends RBI deputy governor Patra’s tenure by a year

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 10:19am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has extended the tenure of central bank deputy governor Michael Patra for a period of one year, according to two banking and government sources.

His tenure, which was due to end this week, has been extended until Jan. 15, 2024, the two sources, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

Patra, a career central banker, was first appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India in January 2020 for a three-year term.

Indian banks may need to lift deposit rates as credit demand surges: RBI report

He handles the crucial monetary policy and economic research departments, among others, and is also a member of India’s monetary policy committee.

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra Michael Patra

Comments

1000 characters

India extends RBI deputy governor Patra’s tenure by a year

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Read more stories