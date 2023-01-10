AVN 69.84 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.25%)
JS Bank wins 5 accolades at GDEIB Awards 2023

Published 10 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Committed to building an inclusive financial ecosystem for all Pakistanis, JS Bank has won five awards at the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023 and set new benchmarks for the Pakistani financial industry in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). These are in addition to the various national and international awards JS Bank has won for its products & services throughout the year.

For the third consecutive year, JS Bank has been recognized in multiple categories of the GDEIB and has excelled throughout 2022 in Vision, Strategy and Business Impact; Recruitment; DEI Communications; DEI Learning & Development and Services & Products Development.

Sharing his views, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO - JS Bank, said, “By fostering inclusivity, we are building a thriving and diverse workforce to strengthen our competitive advantage. Diversity and Inclusion are as essential to us as other areas of our business operations and we want to make a real difference in providing ease of access of financial services to all.”

