UK HC, IK discuss money laundering and other issues

LAHORE: British High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner on Monday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to human rights, corruption, climate change and money laundering.

On this occasion, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib were present.

During the meeting, the former Prime Minister highlighted that his government took the initiative of the billion tree tsunami project to minimise the adverse effects of climate change. He underscored the need of stopping the flight of wealth from developing countries to the developed world.

Referring to a report by the UN Secretary-General, Khan highlighted that around US $7 trillion of developing countries was illegally parked in the developed world, which creates poverty in the developing states.

