Rival camps finalise strategies for new bout of power struggle

LAHORE: The ruling alliance in Punjab (PTI & PML-Q) and joint opposition (PML-N-PPP) have finalised their strategies ahead of new round of power struggle in the province.

On Monday, both the camps held separate meetings in which they finalised their political moves. The PML-N and its allies held a meeting in which PML-N senior leaders including Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others participated.

Khawaja Asif told media that there will be change in Punjab and the elections would be held in time. Terming appointment of Maryam Nawaz as party chief organiser, he said Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan is not conditional. The PML-N leader maintained they (ruling alliance) lack requisite strength. If the Punjab government possesses requisite number of MPAs, why they are not getting vote of confidence, he wondered.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan held Imran Khan responsible for the current crisis in the country and said the entire nation has come to know about the history of his lies, fraud, and forgery.

“Imran’s incompetence and corruption have led the country towards an economic crisis as he failed even after preparing for 22 years,” he said.

“Imran Khan was surrounded by a nexus of opportunists and his revolutionary steps include theft of watches and selling national interests.”

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi met Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and provincial ministers Raja Mohammad Basharat and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and shared views on current Punjab situation. Elahi said no one should be speculative about his party’s support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Elahi said the opposition was daydreaming about coming to power in Punjab as it did not have required vote count [to bring about a vote of no-confidence against him in the assembly].

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is spreading propaganda on the matter but in reality, it will not be able to form a government in Punjab,” he added. “We do not accept the unlawful order of Governor; there is no need to implement this order,” he said.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said the CM should secure a vote of confidence in the assembly before January 09, otherwise the PTI would quit the assembly. But the sources said the PTI’s legal team had advised Imran to initiate the process as per Lahore High Court’s ruling, otherwise it would give constitutional weight to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders. On the other hand, the Punjab Governor said the CM was constitutionally bound to secure the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

