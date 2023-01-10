PDM govt responsible for wheat flour crisis, says PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has said the collation government of the Pakistan Democratic Government (PDM) is responsible of wheat flour crisis in the country.

Speaking to the media out side Punjab Assembly here on Monday, Asad pointed out that former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, who remain in office from April 30 to July 26, 2022, had wrongly ordered early release of wheat from government stocks in May when open markets were flooded with grains.

This political decision of the PML-N government caused shortage of staple commodity in the province. It never happened in the history that any provincial government had started issuing wheat from strategic stocks right after a month of the new crop.

In addition, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced wheat support price of Rs4,000 per maund even before the wheat sowing season. Sindh govt’s announcement of the highest ever wheat support price had given push to wheat rates in open markets which had touched Rs5,000 in different markets.

He underscored that the political decisions of the PDM parties had created food crisis in the country. Responding to a question, he disclosed that PTI lawmakers in Punjab and KP were still getting phone calls from private numbers but this time these calls were not much effective.

Because people had known that it would be their political death if they go against the PTI and Imran Khan.

