Foggy weather leads to frequent tripping: Lesco

LAHORE: Foggy weather has led to frequent tripping on the power distribution system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), causing load shedding throughout the region.

The Lesco sources said lack of timely action in washing the transmission lines by the field staff has resulted into successive interruptions despite a merely 250 megawatt shortage in demand and supply on the system.

It may be noted that Chief Executive Officer Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin had directed all the circles to carry out maintenance work last month. But his instructions have fallen on the deaf ears of the lower staff; a situation leading to load shedding that has become a source of irritation to the consumers by and large. The terrible state of affairs could be judged from the fact that the consumers are forced to face long hours load shedding even on the weekends.

