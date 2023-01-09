AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2023 09:57pm
Follow us

LONDON: Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football at the age of 33 on Monday, bringing to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history.

Bale, who made a record 111 appearances for Wales, led his country from the international football wilderness to two European Championships – reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – and a first World Cup since 1958.

The Los Angeles FC forward, who previously played for Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid, made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group-stage fixture with England on November 29.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale wrote on his social media accounts.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.

Bale made his name in the Premier League at Tottenham, before moving, in 2013, to Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles.

The forward joined Los Angeles FC in June 2022 and went onto win the MLS Cup in his short stint in the United States.

“From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for.”

He added: “To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old.”

LAFC paid tribute to their star forward.

“We want to thank Gareth for everything he brought to our club,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “He arrived here with a goal to win championships in L.A., and, like he has done everywhere else in his career, he succeeded.

“It was an honour to have one of the most talented, dynamic and exciting players of his generation finish his career with a title for LAFC.”

Tottenham tweeted: “Congratulations on an incredible career.”

Gareth Bale

Comments

1000 characters

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Economic reforms: Pakistan asks IMF for restructuring ‘pause’

Experts react as Pakistan manages to secure pledges of over $8.5bn in Geneva

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF delegation in Geneva

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China’s borders reopen

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

Read more stories