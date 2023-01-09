Vivendi’s Canal Plus clinches deal for Orange’s film and pay-TV arm

PARIS: Vivendi’s Canal Plus has finalised a deal to buy the OCS film and pay-TV division of Orange, France’s biggest telecoms group, the companies said on Monday without disclosing financial terms.

The acquisition of OCS, sole French distributor of HBO series including blockbuster “Game of Thrones”, would help Canal Plus to compete better with the likes of Netflix in France.

OCS is France’s second-biggest pay-TV service behind Canal Plus.

The companies said that employee representative bodies and the French competition watchdog would be given notification of the deal.