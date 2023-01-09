AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-3.79%)
BAFL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.58%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.12%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.94%)
DGKC 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
EPCL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.46%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 60.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.43%)
MLCF 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.36%)
NETSOL 87.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.12%)
OGDC 83.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.5%)
PAEL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PPL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.71%)
PRL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
TELE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.04%)
TRG 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.40 (-7.22%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -48.1 (-1.18%)
BR30 14,224 Decreased By -203.6 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,577 Decreased By -430.6 (-1.05%)
KSE30 15,034 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on boost from miners, US jobs report

Reuters Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 10:52am
Follow us

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by miners as iron ore prices firmed, while last week’s US jobs report showing a slowdown in wage growth eased investor worries about inflation outlook and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.9% to 7,174.10 by 2320 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Friday. Data showed on Friday that the US economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, pushing the unemployment rate back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% as the labour market stayed tight, although average hourly earnings rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, down from 4.8% in November.

Local miners jumped 1.2% as iron ore prices inched higher on optimism around China’s stepped-up policy support for its ailing domestic property sector.

Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto jumped 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group said that Ian Wells will step down as chief financial officer.

Shares were up 0.8%.

Essential Metals jumped 40.6%, eyeing its best day since October 2021, after receiving a buyout bid from Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd, a joint venture between IGO Ltd and Tianqi Lithium Corp.

IGO gained 1.8%. Gold stocks gained 1.5%, as US Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources jumped 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Australia shares close higher on commodities strength

Energy stocks jumped 0.8% even as oil prices fell.

Sector majors Santos and Woodside Energy advanced 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Financials gained 0.8% with the “Big Four” banks jumping between 0.8% and 1.2%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 0.2% to 11,646.79.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on boost from miners, US jobs report

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

MARI announces 2023's first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises as Chinese border opening spurs fuel demand optimism

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Read more stories