‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

INP Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 08:49am
RAWALPINDI: Citing the continuous increase in flour prices, the Muttahida Nanbai Association has decided to close business in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for an indefinite period.

Sources within the nanbai association said the announcement of date for the closure of the business in Punjab and KP will be announced after a joint meeting of the association. Sources said further increase in the Nan and roti prices due to increase in flour prices will be injustice with the masses.

Movement of wheat from Punjab to KPK: Flour millers demand govt lift restrictions

It is pertinent to mention here that flour crisis has intensified across the country, with prices of the commodity have skyrocketed. The flour prices skyrocketed in Lahore while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The 15kg flour bag is being sold for Rs 2,050 now, after the increase of Rs 150.

