Non-increase in PCAA pensions decried

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority did not increase pension of their employees from 2020 whereas the government has increased the pension by 25 per cent.

Civil aviation employees who retired after July 2014 said that the organization did not increase their pension from 2020. Meanwhile, the government has increased the pension of the rest of the government employees by 25%. The increase in pension was 5% in 2020, 10% in 2021 and 10% in 2022.

The retired employees say that this unique order by DG Civil Aviation is only for those retired employees whose retirement date is after June 2014.

While the increase in the pension of the employees who retired earlier has been normal, the affected pensioners say that in this way two groups have been formed among the pensioners.

Widows of retired employees and sick retired employees are affected the most by non-increase in pension. They face severe problems in routine expenses and treatment. The victims have requested the Senate committee to bring the rate of increase in their pension to the level of other government pensioners. The issue of pension of retired civil aviation employees will also be presented in the Senate Standing Committee on Monday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023