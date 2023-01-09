AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OPPO shows the cutting edge technologies of tomorrow to lead the innovative future

Press Release Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: OPPO leads the road to future by showcasing the technology of tomorrow, its high-end flagship products and record-breaking smart technologies at Expo Center to set the trend for upcoming technology. The event sees the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO’s Future Vision of safest and fastest charging technology, smart connectivity and an integrated ecosystem.

Members of the public are invited to join the event, to discover more about how OPPO is empowering a better future where everyone can live their best lives.

OPPO continues to grow steadily on the global market that brings it on par with its theme of “Open for More” in coming times. OPPO is showcasing its 240W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge Technology, OPPO Pad, OPPO Watch 3 Pro, OPPO TV R1 65, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find N2 on its booth at Future Fest that provides the visitors with a chance to take a glimpse into the future.

OPPO has previously registered its commitment to the empowerment of a better future through INNO day smart initiatives. The event showcased OPPO’s determination to enrich its four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.

A number of government officials and tech experts are expected to mark their presence at OPPO booth that will add to learning experience for the visitors. This initiative will provide a potential chance for youth to re-imagine a progressive tech future along with OPPO as the emerging home to future technology.

Talking about this partnership, OPPO representative said, “OPPO’s ulterior motive to take a glimpse into future along with the visitors is to shape the future in accordance with the needs and expectations of its users. This event is also an initiative to take our brand proposition ’Inspiration Ahead’ to the next level by showcasing our flagship and premium quality products. This partnership also brings a chance for youth to connect and develop with brand to reimagine the best possible future of leading technology”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Technology oppo OPPO smartphones smart technologies

Comments

1000 characters

OPPO shows the cutting edge technologies of tomorrow to lead the innovative future

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories