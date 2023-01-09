AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
PCAA awards 35-storey project in capital to NESPAK

Press Release Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
LAHORE: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has engaged the services of NESPAK, the renowned Consultants of international fame through competitive bidding, for the tallest building in the Federal Capital, it was revealed by Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK in a press communiqué here on Friday.

PCAA plans to construct a 35-storey high-rise office cum commercial tower at its plot along Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad. The CAA Tower will add to NESPAK’s accomplishments, which already include the UBL Building, ISE Tower, and Ufone/PTET Tower on the same Avenue.

This iconic building is going to be the tallest building of Islamabad. The tower will house various directorates and branches of CAA as well as airline corporate offices, airline booking centre, business centre, seminars and conference halls, media centres, financial institutes and banks, recreational facilities including Aviation Science Museum, Art Gallery, Health Centre, Indoor sports facilities, baby day care centres, food courts.

The structure will have a covered area of roughly 1 million square feet while containing the offices of different CAA cadres. The goal is to produce green building that is sustainable, water-efficient, energy-efficient, and have an environmentally friendly design with a low carbon footprint.

Earlier, CAA and NESPAK entered into a Consultancy Agreement to provide services for planning, design and construction supervision of multi-storey building. Federal Minister of Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq graced the Agreement signing ceremony and also attended by Director P&D CAA, Vikram Sodha, Managing Director NESPAK, Dr Tahir Masood and Head of NESPAK Islamabad Office, Danish Raza.

