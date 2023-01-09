AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MCCI hails TDAP for exploring new global markets

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

MULTAN: Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Punjab, Rana Shehzad Ahmad said that TDAP was striving hard for increasing exports and bringing economic stability to the country.

He expressed these views during a zoom meeting with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) members here on Sunday.

Rana Shehzad said they had made a 180 days plan under which Pakistani trading companies and exporters will participate in international trade exhibitions and trade fairs to explore new trade markets.

He said that TDAP was contacting all chambers of commerce across the country and urged the MCCI to convey trade delegations and concerned departments about it and that TDAP Multan office was ready for cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Asim Saeed, Khawaja Muhamamd Hussain, and Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah said the MCCI hailed the efforts of TDAP to explore new global trade markets and wanted to participate in trade exhibitions of over 50 countries in that regard.

They suggested that TDAP should appoint its representative in the chamber who could assist the members in resolving the problems and could devise a future plan.

They also proposed that TDAP should also inform the chamber about its annual exhibitions and programmes schedule so that members of the chamber could be conveyed timely for participation in it. They also invited DG TDAP to visit the Multan chamber.

Exports global markets TDAP MCCI economic stability Rana Shehzad Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

MCCI hails TDAP for exploring new global markets

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories