AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aleem denies joining any political party

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2023 07:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who was disqualified as a lawmaker last year, dispelled media reports of joining a new political party or launching one.

“Right now, I am only focused on welfare work,” he said in a statement on Sunday. Khan’s remarks come as a clarification after it was reported by a section of media that some PTI dissidents, led by Jahangir Tareen and him, were exploring options to either join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or form a new party.

Aleem said presently he has no political affiliation with anyone and neither had he intended to join the formation of any new political party. He said he has long-standing relationship with Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Jahangir Khan Tareen but he will not participate in politics with anyone under present circumstances.

He said nowadays all his attention is focused on charitable works and he is keeping himself away from political matters. Aleem further said that along with his business engagements, he is patronizing his AAK Foundation for the service of humanity. He clarified that the news attributed to him regarding formation of a new political party in recent days is not true and contrary to the facts.

It may be noted here that another PTI stalwart, former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who has strained relations with both the PML-N and PTI, also sees his future lying with either the PPP or the Tareen group. At least 25 PTI MPAs including Aleem had violated the party line last year and voted for PML-N chief minister candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

Under a court’s order, these lawmakers were disqualified. Subsequently, the PML-N awarded them tickets for the by-polls last July in return for their ‘sacrifice’. However, almost all of them lost to the PTI, paving the way for the ouster of short-lived chief minister Hamza.

Similarly, some PTI dissident MNAs from the Tareen group had joined hands with the PML-N-led coalition in the Centre and incumbent National Assembly opposition leader Raja Riaz is one of them. They are also said to be exploring future political options.

The move came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently spoke his party’s mind on the future of the PTI dissidents. He blamed the ‘turncoat factor’ for their loss in the July by-polls and declared that they would not be considered for tickets in the next general election. “The PML-N will prefer the candidates based on the wishes of the workers of the constituencies,” Sanaullah had said. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman Imran Khan has already alleged that the establishment is “sending electables in south” to the PPP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Jahangir Tareen Aleem Khan new political party

Comments

1000 characters

Aleem denies joining any political party

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories