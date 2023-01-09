AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
California storm leaves over 560,000 homes without power

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023
NEW YORK: Torrential downpours and damaging winds left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California early on Sunday as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather.

More than 560,000 homes were reported to be still without power in California as of 0506 ET (1006 GMT), according to data from PowerOutage.us.

At least six people have died in the severe weather since New Year’s weekend, including a toddler killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing a mobile home in northern California.

Forecasters have meanwhile warned yet another “atmospheric river” of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow.

An NWS weather alert on Saturday warned that the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain storms since late December could bring rivers to record high levels and cause flooding across much of Central California.

