Corporate Governance rules Fesco: BODs get orientation training

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors were provided an orientation training on the topics of Corporate Governance rules, Board powers, Audit and Finance rules, working of Sub-Committees of the board of directors in a local hotel at Faisalabad.

The senior instructors of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) gave a briefing to the Chairman Board of Directors (BODs) and other Board Directors.

The two-day training was attended Chairman FESCO Board Malik Tahseen Awan, Board Director Engineer Babar Ikram, Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Raja Ameer Hamza, Nouman Khalid, Malik Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Hamir Hayat Khan, Ali Ranjha, Sheikh Mahfouz Bhatti and Chief Executive FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed and FESCO officers including Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mian Nazir Ahmed, General Manager Operation Nazar Muhammad Dub, Company Secretary Abid Rasheed, Director OD Mahmood Ahmed, Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza.

