AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Avatar' on top but 'M3GAN' scares up strong sales in N.America

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2023 12:21am
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Not surprisingly, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" clung to first place on North American movie screens this weekend, pulling in an estimated $45 million, but an unexpectedly popular horror movie placed a strong second.

The "Avatar" sequel has now led the box office for four weeks, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The 20th Century sci-fi film has amassed domestic earnings of $516.8 million and $1.19 billion internationally, making it the seventh biggest movie in history.

But scary doll thriller "M3GAN" from Universal and Blumhouse -- the title stands for Model 3 Generative Android -- was also impressive, taking in a strong $30.2 million in its first weekend, far above analysts' expectations.

"M3GAN" tells the story of a creepily humanoid robot designed -- but evidently not that well -- to be the perfect companion for a young orphan girl (Violet McGraw).

'Avatar' sequel leads in North America, passes $1 billion globally

"Horror movies are showing no slowdown at the box office," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "Young moviegoers want to see them with their friends, on the big screen, for the maximum thrill."

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Universal's spin-off of the "Shrek" franchise, placed third. The family-oriented film took in $13.1 million for the Friday-through-Monday period, bringing its gross in North America to $87.7 million.

A new heart-warmer from Sony, "A Man Called Otto," took in $4.2 million in its second week out to place fourth.

An adaptation of the novel "A Man Called Ove" by Swedish author Fredrik Backman, "Otto" stars Tom Hanks as a curmudgeonly retiree whose rough edges are gradually softened by encounters with relentlessly upbeat neighbors.

And in fifth was Disney's superhero sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," at $3.4 million. That brings its domestic total to $445.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Whitney Houston: I wanna Dance With Somebody" ($2.4 million) "The Whale" ($1.5 million) "Babylon" ($1.4 million) "Violent Night" ($740,000) "The Menu" ($713,000)

Avatar James Cameron The Way of Water M3GAN

Comments

1000 characters

'Avatar' on top but 'M3GAN' scares up strong sales in N.America

Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

PM Shehbaz to leave for Geneva today, will present case of Pakistan's flood victims

Russia claims it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey: newspaper

Saudi, Qatar ends higher as China scraps COVID curbs

Pakistan, New Zealand build towards World Cup with ODI series

Sindh CM directs SSU, reserve police to aid in fight against street criminals in Karachi

Qatar, Chevron to build $6 billion gas-to-plastics plant

Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak Indian rupee

IMF says its delegation expected to meet Finance Minister Dar on sidelines of Geneva conference

Read more stories