AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

NNI Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that they would not let the ‘incumbent imported rulers’ run away from holding elections in the country.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Punjab ministers.

During the meeting, Imran Khan instructed the lawmakers to start preparations for vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly and subsequent general polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Chief said they would not let the ‘incumbent imported rulers’ run away from holding elections in the country. “After Islamabad, the incumbent government was trying to run away from Karachi’s Local Government (LG) elections,” he added.

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

The former prime minister further said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the ‘imported rulers’, reiterating that following the vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, they will start campaigning for the election.

“The only solution to the country’s prevailing challenges is immediate and transparent elections,” he said, adding that a government with a fresh mandate can solve the country’s problems.

A day earlier, Imran Khan said that the establishment was not acting neutral on the vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to a delegation of court reporters in Lahore Saturday, Imran Khan said that PTI and its allies are preparing for the vote of confidence if the court issues such an order to the Punjab CM.

He alleged that the establishment is seemingly not acting neutral on the vote of confidence. “Our people are being approached and so far, three MPAs have informed us about being contacted.” The PTI chief claimed that the MPAs are being asked to ditch Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

Khan said that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are political allies and Pervaiz Elahi has his own stance regarding former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd).

He said Pervaiz Elahi cannot ask PTI leadership to change its stance. Khan clarified once again that his political party is not fighting the establishment but struggling to get justice.

PTI Imran Khan Pervaiz Elahi LG election PDM govt

Comments

1000 characters

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories