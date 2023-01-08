IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that they would not let the ‘incumbent imported rulers’ run away from holding elections in the country.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Punjab ministers.

During the meeting, Imran Khan instructed the lawmakers to start preparations for vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly and subsequent general polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Chief said they would not let the ‘incumbent imported rulers’ run away from holding elections in the country. “After Islamabad, the incumbent government was trying to run away from Karachi’s Local Government (LG) elections,” he added.

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

The former prime minister further said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the ‘imported rulers’, reiterating that following the vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, they will start campaigning for the election.

“The only solution to the country’s prevailing challenges is immediate and transparent elections,” he said, adding that a government with a fresh mandate can solve the country’s problems.

A day earlier, Imran Khan said that the establishment was not acting neutral on the vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to a delegation of court reporters in Lahore Saturday, Imran Khan said that PTI and its allies are preparing for the vote of confidence if the court issues such an order to the Punjab CM.

He alleged that the establishment is seemingly not acting neutral on the vote of confidence. “Our people are being approached and so far, three MPAs have informed us about being contacted.” The PTI chief claimed that the MPAs are being asked to ditch Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

Khan said that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are political allies and Pervaiz Elahi has his own stance regarding former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd).

He said Pervaiz Elahi cannot ask PTI leadership to change its stance. Khan clarified once again that his political party is not fighting the establishment but struggling to get justice.